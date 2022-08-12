2 unvaxxed seniors die as Covid-19 cases rise in NegOr

Active Covid-19 cases in Negros Oriental province continue to climb, with two new reported deaths, both unvaccinated elderly persons, during the past week.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion told the Philippine News Agency that there are currently 127 active cases, of which 16 are new as of their August 9 report.

Last June 21, the province had only eight active infections.

Estacion reiterated her call to the people to not let their guard down as the cases have been increasing in recent weeks.

“Our active cases have now reached three digits compared to a single digit in early June this year,” she said in mixed English and Cebuano.

She also said the two unvaccinated mortalities were a 94-year-old female from Sibulan town who died last August 6 and a 68-year-old male from Barangay Tabuctubig in this capital, who passed away on August 8.

As of August 9, the province has a total caseload of 23,951, broken down into 23,079 recoveries, 127 active cases, and 745 deaths

