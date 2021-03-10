2 Tawi-Tawi warring clans settle dispute

Two warring clans have settled their eight-year-old dispute through the intervention of the Army’s 2nd Marine Brigade and the provincial government, officials said Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, said the Erwing and Omar clans of Tawi-Tawi’s South Ubian and Tandubas towns had been locked in a bloody dispute since 2013, resulting in the death of a clan member on the Omar side.

Vinluan said the two clans settled their dispute following series of negotiations spearheaded by Tawi-Tawi Gov. Yshmael Sali and with the efforts of former South Ubian Mayor Mustapha Omar and the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi.

Vinluan said the clans’ elders signed a “deed of agreement” Monday at the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Capitol to formalize their peace covenant. It was witnessed by officials from the provincial government, police, and the military.

“The settlement exemplifies that life is always better if we see what’s ahead than look at what’s left behind. It is more rewarding to forget the bad pasts – bitterness, grudges, hatred, and pain; and move forward to enjoy another beautiful morning,” said Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas, Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi commander.

Rojas said the warring parties pledged to abide by the terms and conditions stated in the agreement.

Vinluan described the peace agreement as “a great decision not only for themselves but for their younger generations.”

“Rest assured that Westmincom will always be ready to mediate and facilitate settlement of clan wars to ensure peace and security in the region,” he added.