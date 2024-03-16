2 suspects in Misamis Occidental broadcaster slay arrested

MANILA: Police have arrested two of the three suspects in the November 2023 killing of Misamis Occidental broadcaster Juan Jumalon, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) announced on Saturday. Citing the report from Misamis Occidental police director Col. Dwight Monato, PTFoMS executive director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez identified the arrested suspects as Boboy Bongcawel (alias Boboy) and Renante Bongcawel (alias Inteng). Gutierrez said the two were arrested Friday in Barangay Poblacion, Sapang Dalaga town by the Calamba and Sapang Dalaga Municipal police. The operations were conducted by virtue of an arrest warrant for murder and theft issued by Executive Judge Michael Lotao Ajoc of Calamba Regional Trial Court Branch 36. 'Boboy was the person identified as poking a gun at Jumalon's radio station helper when he opened the gate, while Inteng was identified as the driver of their getaway motorcycle,' Gutierrez said in a statement. 'No bail was recommended for their temporary liberty, ' he added. The arrested suspects maintained their silence. Gutierrez is optimistic that authorities would be able to apprehend "very soon' the remaining suspect, gunman Julito Mangumpit (alias Ricky). "Already, the Misamis Occidental PPO (Police Provincial Office) is following up on several leads on Mangumpit's whereabouts," Gutierrez said. 'Their dedication and unswerving commitment to solve this case is truly commendable." Gutierrez said the resolution of Jumalon's case is a top priority of the government, adding that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. gave a clear directive to leave no stone unturned until justice is served to the slain broadcaster's family. Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker, was gunned down on Nov. 5, 2023 in Calamba town while on live broadcast inside his residence, where 94.7 Gold FM community radio station is also located. Source: Philippines News Agency