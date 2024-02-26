2 suspected NPA members nabbed for extortion in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI: Police arrested two suspected members of the New People's Army (NPA) engaged in robbery and extortion activities in an entrapment operation over the weekend in Sorsogon province. In a report on Monday, Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, Police Regional Office (PRO5) spokesperson, identified the duo as "Esteve," 25, of Barangay Miluya, Castilla town, and 'Leny', 45, of Barangay Basud, Sorsogon City. "They were apprehended red-handed while allegedly extorting money from a barangay official. Confiscated from them was one genuine PHP1,000 bill along with PHP19,000 in marked boodle money, which was used as part of the entrapment operation," Calubaquib said. She said the suspects were at the Sorsogon City Police Station for further legal proceedings. "The unit continues its determined efforts to counter the activities of the New People's Army. PRO5 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Andre P. Dizon is closely collaborating with partner agencies and local government authorities to uphold peace and order in the region e ffectively," she said. PRO5 also urges the public to promptly report any incidents related to the NPA to expedite efforts to address and prevent illicit activities. Meanwhile, in Masbate province, the region's No. 3 wanted person was arrested on Sunday in Barangay Tagpu, Mandaon town. "Franz", 33 is facing cases of murder with no bail recommended and another case for frustrated murder with bail set at PHP200,000. In a statement, Dizon commended the exemplary efforts of the collaborating teams, recognizing their dedication and efficiency in executing the operation. Source: Philippines News Agency