2 Sulu-based soldiers get medal for gallantry

The Army’s 1101st Infantry Brigade has awarded medals to two soldiers for gallantry in action in a recent clash that led the capture of an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) lair in Sulu.

Troops continue to pursue the ASG bandits while providing assistance to medical front-liners to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province.

Brig. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, the Army’s 1101st Infantry Brigade commander, led the awarding of wounded personnel medal Thursday to 1st Lt. Joemar Bongcac and Cpl. Randy Quizote, who were confined at the Camp General Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Jolo, Sulu.

Nafarrete said on Saturday the two were wounded during a clash with some 30 ASG bandits led by Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan on April 4 in Sitio Gabang, Barangay Kaunayan, Patikul town.

The clash resulted in the capture of Sawadjaan’s lair and personal belongings of the ASG bandits.

Nafarrete said the ASG bandits had established temporary and alternative strategic position to recover their losses due to the community’s declining support.

“Given the location and encampment defense design, ASG is desperately trying to recover areas that are essential to their terroristic acts,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Joint Task Force Sulu commander, assured to continue the peace and order efforts despite the Covid-19 situation to provide continuous and unhampered services of local government units to the communities of Sulu Province.

“Rest assured, your soldiers will do their task to provide security as well as to secure peace and order in line with the mandates of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and as part Sulu Task Force Covid-19,” Vinluan said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency