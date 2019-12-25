2 stabbing incidents, shooting in NorMin on Christmas Day

Although the Police Regional Office in Region 10 (PRO-10) reported no casualties of firecracker related injuries, it said that a person died and another was injured in separate stabbing incidents on Christmas Day.

In Impasugong town in Bukidnon province, police sai Rogello Vallente stabbled Garciano Dahinlay, 57, at around 12:15 a.m. following a heated argument while they were drinking liquor.

Dahinlay was rushed to a hospital and declared safe by physicians.

Meanwhile, in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, police said jealousy was behind the killing of Joel Lucagbo, who was stabbed by suspect Benjun Lumingkit around 3:35 a.m. in Barangay Poblacion.

Police cited witnesses' accounts claiming that Lucagbo visited Lumingkit's residence but a heated argument broke out resulting in a scuffle that led to Lucagbo's death.

Also in Matungao, Lanao del Norte, a victim, Paiden Ampa, was shot by unidentified assailants in Purok 1, barangay Bangco.

Police said initial investigation showed that the incident may be due to a family feud.

Peaceful

Despite all the incidents, Police Brig. Gen. Rolando Anduyan, PRO-10 chief, said the region was generally peaceful during the Christmas celebration.

Anduyan said PRO-10 also recorded zero incidents of illegal possession, use, or sale of firecrackers, stray bullet, illegal discharge of firearms, fire or burning due to firecrackers and incidents due to firecrackers.

Anduyan has asked the public to remain vigilant during the upcoming celebration of the Communist Party of the Philippines' founding anniversary on December 26, saying the rebels may launch attacks to mark the occasion.

Source: Philippines News Agency