2 soldiers dead over work-related argument

An argument over an absence without leave (AWOL) case resulted in the death of two soldiers in Labrador, Pangasinan on Friday. Initial report from the Labrador Police Station stated that Technical Sgt. Marianito Bolante, 47, was shot dead by M/Sgt. Henry Malong Quiajado at the latter's residence in Barangay Uyong. Quiajado later killed himself during a standoff with responding cops. Quiajado also fired at five other collegues who were with Bolante, who died on the spot, while the others were unhurt. They are members of the First Scout Ranger Regiment-Philippine Army based in Camp Tecson, Barangay Tartaro, San Miguel, Bulacan. In a phone interview, M/Sgt. Glenn Ancheta, investigator of the Labrador Police, said the police tried for about three hours to convince Quiajado to surrender after he locked himself in his house. Recovered from the crime scene were one Glock 17 Gen4 9mm, 12 pieces of live ammunition owned by the suspect, 11 fired cartridge cases of caliber 9mm, and one fired cartridge case for 5. 56mm. It was not clear yet what the argument about the AWOL case was all about. Source: Philippines News Agency