﻿2 RPC chapters call off upcoming Leni sorties

Two Robredo People’s Council (RPC) chapters in Metro Manila have called off their scheduled campaign rallies for Vice President Leni Robredo.

In separate statements on Sunday, the RPC chapters of Makati and Taguig-Pateros said that they will not push through with their sorties for the lone female presidential aspirant in this year’s elections.

According to RPC Taguig-Pateros, their supposed “Liwanag sa Taguig People’s Rally” will be moved to a larger venue that could accommodate more Robredo supporters south of the metropolis.

“The proposed Liwanag sa Taguig People’s Rally will not push through to give way to a host city that has a larger venue that can accommodate more Kakampinks in NCR South,” RPC Taguig-Pateros said.

The group, however, clarified that there is still no final date for the new Robredo sortie.

RPC Taguig-Pateros said for now, it will focus on its on-the-ground campaign “with the help of our volunteers.”

Meanwhile, RPC Makati did not divulge a concrete reason for the cancelation of its “MakaTindig” rally, but it added that it will quickly release an update if there will be major changes.

“The supposed MakaTindig Grand Rally is officially canceled. Though there is still no certainty of a Leni-Kiko campaign rally in Makati, we will immediately release a statement should there be such changes,” it said.

Talks were rife that the reason RPC Makati struggled in putting up a final date for MakaTindig is the scheduling.

MakaTindig is said to be set on April 30, but RPC Makati clarified that there is still no final date about it.

Television giant GMA has scheduled a “face-off” among the presidential aspirants on the said date as well, although it is uncertain if the debate will be broadcast live or pre-recorded.

Both RPC chapters called on all the “Kakampinks” to “only please share information released by official RPC pages.”

