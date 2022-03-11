﻿2 rescued dolphins released back into sea in Sultan Kudarat

Two wounded sea mammals were safely returned to their natural habitat after environmentalists treated them for their injuries, officials said Friday.

In a statement, Forester Iskak Dipatuan of Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), said the two Bottlenose Dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) ran aground along the coast of Barangay Poral in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday.

Dipatuan said his team immediately proceeded to Poral Beach where the injured sea mammals were sighted after Kalamansig Municipal Administrator Soccoro Lanto alerted his office.

CENRO Kalamansig biologist Michael Reglos said one dolphin had injuries while the other was weak due to a small wound.

The municipal agriculture services office, led by veterinarians Rebecca Gorieza and Chris Donguines, and Billy Jul from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), has conducted a physical assessment on the mammals.

They found out that one of the dolphins had injuries in its pectoral fin and while its posterior was infested with parasites. The other has a minor wound in its orifice area.

The dolphins were given antibiotics and vitamins.

“When the two sea mammals showed some signs of recovery and appeared to have recovered, they were freed back to their natural habitat,” Dipatuan said.

Dipatuan said he was glad the people living near the beach and fisherfolk did not harm the dolphins.

Source: Philippines News Agency