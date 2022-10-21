2 Reds surrender, yield firearms in Puerto Princesa City

Two members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan have voluntarily surrendered to authorities, chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-B (Mimaropa), Brig. Gen. Sidney Sultan Hernia, said Thursday.

Hernia said “Ka Tes”, 45, and “Ka Raffy”, 36, surrendered to elements of the City Mobile Force Company in Sitio Inonokan, Barangay Concepcion on Tuesday.

On the same day, information provided by the two former communist rebels led to the recovery of two improvised anti-personnel landmines, one rifle grenade, uniforms, and subversive documents in Sitio Irish, Barangay Binduyan.

They are under the custody of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office for debriefing before their enrollment in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Meanwhile, the recovered explosives were turned over to the Puerto Princesa City Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit (CECU) for proper custody and disposition.

Hernia said the surrender of “Ka Tes” and “Ka Raffy” was a result of the relentless efforts of the intelligence units of the Puerto Princesa City police, in collaboration with the City Intelligence Unit and Police Station 1; CECU-Puerto Princesa City, Regional Intelligence Unit 4-B under the Philippine National Police Intelligence Group; Palawan Provincial Police Office 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company; and Puerto Princesa City Anti-Crime Task Force in coordination with the Kapatiran ng Dating Rebelde (KADRE).

Records show that PRO 4-B had already facilitated the surrender of 129 former NPA rebels and supporters, as well as the recovery and confiscation of 52 firearms from January 1 to October 19.

“This is a product of our commitment through the NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict) to securing our region against the threat of communist terrorism. Rest assured that the government will assist them in availing of the E-CLIP, which will help them have a better start with their respective families,” Hernia said.

Source: Philippines News Agency