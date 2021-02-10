2 Reds in Northern Samar yield, surrender guns

More members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Northern Samar have surrendered to authorities and turned over their firearms, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Tuesday.

Alias “Fidel”, 28, of Bobon, Northern Samar, yielded to the local police in Silvino Lubos, Northern Samar police provincial office, and 2nd Northern Samar mobile force company.

Afraid to show up at the police station alone, the former NPA fighter asked policemen to pick him up somewhere.

The former rebel turned over a caliber .45, a magazine with six live ammunition, and a fragmentation grenade.

In San Isidro, Northern Samar, alias “Renz”, 28 surrendered to the authorities early Monday in Happy Valley village after a negotiation with the Northern Samar police provincial office led by director Col. Arnel Apud.

The former NPA surrendered a cal. 45 pistol with a magazine and three rounds of ammunition.

“Renz” was designated as finance secretary and listed under NPA provincial white area committee operating in Northern Samar.

He is the 5th former rebel who reintegrated themselves back to the community through the Northern Samar police since January 2021.

“Again, I am stressing that the doors for the rebels who want to have a new life are wide open. I also urge the public to help in disseminating the benefits offered by the government to those who will surrender,” Apud said in a statement.

On Feb. 6, PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas administered the oath of allegiance to 36 communist red fighters who surrendered to the police in Eastern Visayas.

“The continued surrender of these red fighters that have reached thousands now is a clear indicator of the trust and confidence in the government felt deeply by these NPA members who have openly narrated the deception and miserable experiences they suffered in the hands of their commanders,” Sinas said during a simple ceremony at the police regional office headquarters in Palo, Leyte.

The NPA, which has been waging a five-decade armed struggle against the government, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.