2 rebels surrender in Aurora with firearms, ammo

Two members of the Milisyang Bayan (MB) of the New People’s Army (NPA) voluntarily surrendered and turned over their firearms and live ammunition to the military in the province on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Reandrew Rubio, commander of the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry (Sinagtala) Battalion, on Wednesday identified the surrenderers as alias Ka Jose, 46; and Ka Juana, 50.

He said the two decided to surrender due to the miseries they experienced with the terrorist organization and for being away from their families.

Ka Jose surrendered his defaced M14 rifle with a magazine and 20 rounds of ammunition while Ka Juana yielded her M653 rifle with two long magazines and 102 rounds of ammunition for M16.

Rubio said the government troops facilitated the voluntary surrender of the two MB members who operated under the Komiteng Larangang Guerilla (KLG) Sierra Madre (SM).

He said the surrender of the former rebels is a big blow to the communist terrorist group.

“This manifests the effective implementation of the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) and showed their sincerity to the government by bringing firearms. I urge those remaining NPA bandits, MB members and supporters to return to the folds of the law and avail the E-CLIP (Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program) and other benefits of the government,” Rubio added.

Orientation and custodial debriefing are being conducted by the 91st IB for proper documentation.

The two surrenderers are undergoing a joint validation by the Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) and the Philippine National Police.

Rubio said after the issuance of a certification, the processing of their benefits under the E-CLIP would start.

The surrendered firearm will also be paid for based on the remuneration program of the E-CLIP, he added.

The surrenderers will also be provided skills training to be equipped with knowledge and be able to live a life of peace.

Brig. General Andrew Costelo, commander of 703rd Infantry (Agila) Brigade, lauded the relentless efforts of the 91st IB to end the local communist armed conflict in their area of responsibilities.

“We call on all concerned to surrender and take another chance to live in a peaceful life. Our government is sincere in its effort to end the decades-long armed conflict wherein we encourage those NPA rebels to return to the fold of the law and receive services and support to make their lives better,” Costelo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency