2 prosecution offices report Covid-19 cases: DOJ

Two prosecution offices reported confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), an official of the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday.

In a media release, DOJ Undersecretary and spokesperson Markk Perete said the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor (OPP) of Laguna was closed last March 15, as a prosecutor was found positive for Covid-19.

Perete did not name the prosecutor whom he said “has since recovered but still on quarantine.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the City Prosecutor (OCP) in Parañaque was closed from Tuesday until next week after a litigant died reportedly due to Covid 19.

“As a result, the entire building housing the justice complex was closed,” he said.

The two incidents so far are the reports gathered concerning the National Prosecution Service (NPS), Perete said.

“However, even with these closures, the NPS maintained a skeletal force to perform its basic function. Inquest of cases was reassigned to a nearby jurisdiction. A skeletal force for inquests was constituted per office for the service to function,” Perete said.

Aside from a skeletal workforce, the DOJ is implementing its rules on online inquests for persons apprehended during the enhanced community quarantine implemented by the government to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. Source: Philippines News Agency