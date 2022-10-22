2 projects for NPA-infested villages completed in N. Samar

The Northern Samar provincial government has announced the completion of the first two projects funded through the Support to Barangay Development Program (SBDP) in conflict-stricken Hitapian village in Catubig town.

The provincial government said on Friday the PHP4.8 million worth of completed projects including a two-classroom school building and a barangay health station were turned over to the village on Oct. 18.

This is the first SBDP completed project in Catubig town since the initiative kicked off in the province last year.

“The facilities will support sustainable rehabilitation and development in conflict-ridden communities such as Hitapian village,” said Governor Edwin Ongchuan in a statement.

Hitapian is one of the six remote communities in Northern Samar that are recipients of national government-funded SBDP.

The government earmarked PHP120 million, or PHP20 million for each of the six villages. All projects are being implemented by the provincial government.

After the turnover, the governor had a dialogue with the residents where they asked for the construction of their evacuation center and to connect their village to the rest of Catubig towns and the province through the farm-to-market road.

The provincial government also distributed food packs to 286 families in Hitapian and chicken meals to all residents.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government provincial office likewise distributed candies and school supplies packs to children.

SBDP, a hallmark program of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), brings progress to former conflict-prone communities.

Projects include the construction and rehabilitation of potable water systems, construction of health stations, construction and concreting of farm-to-market roads, rural electrification, construction of school buildings, assistance to indigent individuals or families (such as medical, financial, transportation, burial, and food, or in difficult circumstances, cash for work), livelihood and technical programs, and agricultural projects.

The NTF-ELCAC, created under Executive Order 70 issued on Dec. 4, 2018, is tasked to “provide an efficient mechanism and structure for the implementation of the whole-of-nation approach to aid in the realization of collective aspirations for inclusive and sustainable peace.”

Source: Philippines News Agency