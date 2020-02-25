2 police prov’l offices in E. Visayas await new building

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Monday the construction of the new provincial police office buildings in Biliran and Eastern Samar provinces has started.

Biliran held its groundbreaking on Feb. 18 at Larrazabal village in Naval town while Eastern Samar on Feb. 20 at Camp Acedillo in Alang alang village Borongan City, Tonette Lim, DPWH (Eastern Visayas) regional information officer said in an interview.

A total of PHP24.15 million was allocated for the new police office in Biliran while PHP25 million for the one in Eastern Samar.

Col. Julius Coyme, Biliran Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director, said construction of the new office building was realized because the assessment of the structure showed it is already unstable for occupancy after the earthquake in April 2018.

With this upgraded version of a standard police office building, the men and women of BPPO will be housed in a safer, more decent and presentable police office, Coyme said.

The DPWH targets to complete the construction of the police office buildings in Biliran and Eastern Samar in November and in August this year, respectively.

DPWH Eastern Samar assistant district engineer Domcelio Natividad said this is a convergence project with the Philippine National Police to heighten the quality of services offered to the public.

The department commits to its core values for the construction of these quality infrastructure projects to be in one with the institution's vision to create an effective and efficient government agency, Natividad said.

