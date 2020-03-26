2 PNP personnel positive for Covid-19

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday confirmed that two of its personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a message, PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, said the first patient is a 32-year-old police officer assigned in Metro Manila who has been on home quarantine since March 14.

The second patient is a 52-year old police officer assigned in Laguna who earlier exhibited Covid-19 symptoms.

Banac said the first patient was confined in an undisclosed hospital but was later discharged. He did not give further details regarding the patient’s discharge.

The second patient, he said, was only put under home isolation due to mild symptoms.

Both are being closely monitored by PNP doctors.

Brig. Gen. Herminio S. Tadeo Jr., director of the PNP Health Service, recommended placing the offices of the two patients under lockdown.

Disinfection would be conducted to preclude the “possibility of cross-contamination of other office personnel, all of whom have been ordered to undergo quarantine procedure.”

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has begun tracing those who may have come in close contact with both patients.

Included in the contact tracing are civilians and other PNP personnel stationed in different offices.

Banac said a total of 709 PNP personnel are considered as persons under monitoring (PUMs) for Covid-19.

He said the PNP Health Service is also keeping tabs on 61 more personnel listed as patients under investigation (PUIs) as of March 25.

Banac said the PNP has been implementing strict measures to prevent the spread of the viral disease, such as providing all front-line personnel with minimum personal protective equipment; continuous contact tracing and self-quarantine; and stringent social distancing, including maximum use of teleconferencing of key leaders.

Meanwhile, he clarified that the officer of the PNP Chaplain Service who was earlier announced as a Covid-19 patient remains a PUI.

“Pasensya na sa kalituhan. What (the) doctor meant pala was as PUI. No result pa ito from RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine). Kaya (personnel from) Chaplain Service case remains PUI for now. We’ll see in the coming days pag may result na (We are sorry for the confusion. What the doctor meant was that the Chaplain Service personnel was a PUI. There is no result yet from the RITM, thus he remains a PUI for now. We’ll see in the coming days when the result comes),” Banac said.

