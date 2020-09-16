2 Pinoy survivors of missing cattle ship to arrive in PH Sept. 19

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday said the two Filipino survivors of the Gulf Livestock 1 are scheduled to return to the country on Saturday.

In a report submitted to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Labor Attaché Beth Estrada of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Osaka said Jaynel Rosales and Eduardo Sareno are set to arrive in Manila at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 2 on Saturday afternoon.

“Following is the flight schedule of Rosales and Sareno: Sept 18: Amami to Haneda, JAL 658, 15:05 – 17:10. Overnight Stay in Hotel. Sept 19: Narita to Manila, 13:10 – 17:00, PAL PR 427,” part of the report said. “Per (Japan) Coast Guard, no trace of the missing crew was found during their patrol duties.”

Meanwhile, the remains of Joe Canete Linao, another Filipino crew member of the ship, will arrive in the Philippines on Thursday.

The remains of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Barangay Cannery, Ligtas Subdivision, Polomolok, South Cotabato, will be flown back to the country via Philippine Airlines (PAL) Flight PR 427 from Narita STD (13:10) to Manila ETD (17:00).

The DOLE said the domestic transfer for General Santos will be arranged by the Korpil Ship Management and Manning Corporation.

On Sept. 3, the Gulf Livestock 1 was on its way to China from New Zealand when it capsized off the coast of Japan at the height of Typhoon Maysak.

The ship’s crew includes 39 Filipinos, 2 New Zealand nationals, one Australian, and one Singaporean. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency