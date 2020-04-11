2 physicians recovered from Covid-19 in Nueva Ecija

Two more coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients, both middle-aged medical doctors in the province, have recovered from the dreaded disease, the local inter-agency task force reported on Friday.

This brought to 11 the total number of recoveries, with two deaths, out of now 30 confirmed cases.

The 8th patient to have been tested negative after their second swab test on Friday is a 26-year-old male doctor from Barangay Sto. Cristo Sur, while the 13th was a 28-year-old female emergency room doctor from Barangay San Vicente, both of Gapan City.

They were both admitted at the Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC) here.

The two doctors got infected with the dreaded disease after having been exposed while treating Covid-19 patients.

Their first swab tests turned positive last March 29.

Authorities earlier reported nine patients who recovered from the disease.

However, two more medical front-liners were tested positive for Covid-19 — a 39-year-old male health worker from Barangay Aduas Centro here and 34-year old male nurse from Rizal town.

Meanwhile, a total of 164 patients under investigation (PUIs) out of the total 235 turned negative of Covid-19 based on the result of the swab tests.

On the other hand, a total of 33,342 out of 39,691 persons under monitoring (PUMs) have already completed the 14-day home quarantine without any Covid-19 symptoms. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency