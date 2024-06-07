2 Pakistanis yield P235-M ketamine in Manila buy-bust

MANILA: Operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) seized PHP235 million worth of ketamine from two Pakistani nationals in a buy-bust in Manila on Thursday night. In a report obtained on Friday, PDEG chief Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta identified the suspects -- 50-year-old Zahid Rafique Pasha and 59-year-old Akram Muhammad Faheem, who were arrested during the operation along Roxas Boulevard Service Road, Barangay 699 in Malate district. Confiscated during the operation were 47 kg. of ketamine, buy-bust money and two sports utility vehicles. Ketamine is a dangerous drug classified as a hallucinogenic. It is often used as a date rape drug as it can sedate, incapacitate, and cause short-term memory loss. The operation stemmed from intelligence information from a tipster which was then validated by police authorities through extensive casing, surveillance, and test-buys. The suspects are now under PDEG custody for documentation and proper disposition while the contraband wou ld be sent to the PNP Forensic Group at Camp Crame, Quezon City for thorough forensic and laboratory examination. They will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. "This operation is a testament to the effectiveness of our collaborative efforts and our resolve to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities," Matta said. Source: Philippines News Agency