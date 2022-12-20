2 overstaying foreigners nabbed in NCR

MANILA: Two foreigners who were recently arrested are facing deportation for violating the country’s immigration laws, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Tuesday.

In a report, the bureau’s Intelligence Division identified the erring foreigners as 37-year-old Nigerian national Ikechukwu John Shedrack and 31-year-old South Korean national Dae Heom Kwon.

The Nigerian was arrested on December 12 outside the Mandaluyong City Hall of Justice where he had just attended a court hearing on his case.

On the other hand, the South Korean was nabbed the next day inside a bar along Kamias Road in Quezon City.

Shedrack is allegedly an overstaying alien and has been using various aliases to conceal his real identity.

Kwon, also an overstaying alien, is reportedly the subject of a summary deportation order issued by the BI board of commissioners.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said both foreigners are detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting deportation.

They will be placed on the immigration blacklist and banned from re-entering the Philippines

Source: Philippines News Agency