2 officials get new posts in PNP top brass revamp

MANILA: Two top officials got new positions in the latest revamp in the command group of the Philippine National Police (PNP). In an order dated Feb. 1 and released Friday, PNP Chief, Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., named Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta as the deputy chief for administration (DCA), the force's second-highest post. He replaces Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, who retired from the service on Jan. 26. Before his appointment to the post, Peralta was the PNP's fourth top official or the chief of the directorial staff. He previously held key posts, including director for operations and director of the Police Regional Office 1 (Ilocos) and the Southern Police District in Metro Manila. Meanwhile, Area Police Command - Northern Luzon Commander, Maj. Gen. Jon Arnaldo, replaces Peralta as the chief of the directorial staff. Arnaldo will supervise and synchronize the functions of the PNP directorial staff offices in support of the operations of the 17 Police Regional Offices and the different national operational sup port units. Earlier this week, the PNP nullified an order designating Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria as the acting DCA, replacing Sermonia. Dubria was supposed to serve in a concurrent capacity while remaining as the PNP's third top official or deputy chief for operations. On Monday, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said she "was made to understand that the order was issued prematurely." "However, since the position requires the appointment of the President, the PNP deemed it necessary to nullify the said order so as not to preempt whatever appointment the President will issue in the coming days. So it was nullified to give deference to the official appointment that will be made by our President," Fajardo said in a press briefing. Source: Philippines News Agency