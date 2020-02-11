2 NPAs facing murder raps arrested in S. Kudarat

Police authorities in Sultan Kudarat province arrested two members of the communist New People's Army (NPA) who were facing murder charges, a police official said Tuesday.

Colonel Reynaldo Celestino, Sultan Kudarat police provincial director, identified the suspects as Rod Andre Nino Orate, 27, and Jobert Damiles, 27, the most wanted and No. 2 most wanted man in the province, respectively.

The two have been the subject of painstaking covert operations for the past several months, Celestino said.

Orate, who is facing four counts of murder before a local court, was arrested in Barangay Hinalaan on February 8 while Damiles was in Barangay Sta. Clara on February 10, both in the town of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

Both of them were members of the New Peoples' Army under Guerilla Front Musa, formerly known as Guerilla Front 73, Celestino said in his report to Brig. Gen. Alfred S Corpus, PRO 12 regional director.

Celestino lauded the operating teams for enforcing the law that produced good results, even as he vowed to "relentlessly pursue" wanted persons in the province of Sultan Kudarat as mandated by law.

Source: Philippines News Agency