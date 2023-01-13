2 NPA rebels surrender in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY: Two New People's Army (NPA) rebels operating in the 3rd district of Masbate province surrendered Thursday to government troops in Barangay Cagbatang, Cataingan town.

The two were part of the Lararang 2, Komite ng Probinsya 2, under the command of Rogelio Suson alias "Manong," said Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) spokesperson, Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, in an interview Friday.

"They were warmly welcomed by elements of the Philippine National Police in Masbate and the Philippine Army in Barangay Cagbatang, Cataingan, Masbate," she said without disclosing the names of the returnees.

The two surrenderers will undergo debriefing before they will be included in the government's Enhance Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) that aims to help former NPA members to rebuild their lives.

"Through this program, they will be given various help, knowledge, and skills that they can use to build a better future not only for themselves but also for their family," she said.

PRO 5 Director, Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas, lauded the operatives who facilitated the surrender.

He also assured the extension and quick implementation of the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) to encourage other rebels to return to the fold of the law and avail of the government’s assistance.

Source: Philippines News Agency