2 NPA rebels killed in Masbate clash with gov’t troops

LEGAZPI: Two New People's Army (NPA) members were killed in a clash with government soldiers in Barangay Tuburan, Cawayan town in Masbate province on Monday, the Philippine Army (PA) said. In an interview, Maj. Frank Roldan, 9th Infantry Division (9ID) Public Affairs Office chief, identified the suspects as Florencia Ygot Regala and Pedro Regala. "The troops of the second Infantry Battalion encountered 10 members of the New People's Army (NPA) that lasted for eight minutes in Purok 5, Barangay Tuburan, Cawayan, Masbate. The slain rebels were members of Platoon 1, Komiteng Larangan Guerilla South, Sub Regional Committee 4," Roldan said. Authorities also recovered from the site one M16 rifle, one caliber .38 revolver, one homemade shotgun, five cellular phones and backpacks belonging to the rebels. Roldan said no casualties were recorded on the part of the government. The troops, he said, are still scouring the encounter site and follow-up operations will be immediately conducted. "The enhanced intensific ation of operations in Bicol against the communist terrorist groups is in response to the confidence the Bicolanos give to our soldiers to end insurgency problem in the region," Roldan said. Source: Philippines News Agency