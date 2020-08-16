2 NPA rebels killed, high-powered firearms seized in CamSur clash

Two New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed on Saturday in a clash with government troops in Barangay Olas, Lagonoy town in Camarines Sur province.

In a phone interview on Sunday, Army Capt. John Paul Belleza, 9th Infantry Division (9ID) public affairs spokesperson, said troops accounted for one dead rebel after the encounter but a resident in the village reported to police earlier today that another body was found in the clash site.

He said joint elements of the Army and police were conducting security operations in response to a report of some residents about the presence of rebels in the area when they encountered at least 15 members of the communist terrorist group (CTG).

The gunfight resulted in the killing of the NPA members and recovery of two M16 rifles, one M653 rifle, one AK-47 rifle and propaganda materials.

Belleza said they are still waiting for reports from the Army unit with regard the identity of the slain rebels.

Brig. Gen. Henry Robinson Jr., Joint Task Force (JTF) Bicolandia commander, said the operation foiled the attempt of the CTG to carry out its terroristic acts in the fourth district of the province.

“Our top priority is to safeguard the civilians and their communities by preventing the CTG from hampering the peace efforts of the government. Our string of accomplishments is a proof of how sincere your Army in Bicol to attain genuine peace and sustainable development. To all the Bicolanos, we are in this together. Tulung-tulong tayong tapusin ang armadong tunggalian,” Robinson said.

Source: Philippines News Agency