﻿2 NPA leaders killed in Samar clash

TACLOBAN CITY – Two leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in a clash when they fired upon patrolling policemen in Jiabong, Samar on Wednesday.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) identified the two killed rebels as Amado Adelantar alias “Butil” and his wife in the communist movement, Maria Norie Adelantar alias “Cedang”.

Amado, charged with murder, robbery, and homicide, was the commander of the NPA scout ranger orientation course (SROC); while Marie Norie is a finance officer of NPA SROC.

They were both under the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)–NPA Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

The police reported the wounded couple died while being rushed to the Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City, 31 kilometers away from Jiabong town.

The clash erupted when police operatives patrolled the area on Wednesday morning acting on reports that six armed rebels were sighted in Alejandrea village in Jiabong town.

“Our police were fired upon as they arrived in the area, prompting them to defend themselves. Two wounded (the couple) were left behind while others escaped. While there were no casualties or injuries on the side of the operating teams,” said PNP Samar provincial director Col. Richard Saavedra.

After the encounter, government troops seized a KG9 sub-machine gun with an empty magazine, a pistol with a magazine loaded with five live ammunition, five fired cartridge cases, two hand grenades, and subversive documents.

Saavedra lauded operating teams for the successful anti-insurgency operations that led to the neutralization of two notorious NPA leaders.

“I call on the remaining communist rebels to lay down their arms and return to the fold of law and that they need to surrender and accept the government’s offer to enjoy a peaceful and productive life,” the official said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front (NDF) as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency