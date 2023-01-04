2 new PBBM appointees named

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed new officials that would join the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Office of the Executive Secretary (EOS), Malacañang announced Wednesday.

Fomer Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) chief Gilbert Cruz has been designated as PAOCC Undersecretary, while lawyer Rogelio Peig has been named as the OES Undersecretary for Strategic Action and Response Office, the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) confirmed.

Based on the photos released by the OPS, the two presidential appointees took their oath before Executive Secretary Bersamin Lucas.

The oath-taking rites took place at Bersamin’s office on Wednesday, the OPS said.

The Palace has yet to release the appointment papers of the two newly-designated undersecretaries.

Before his new stint, Cruz served as a member of the Dangerous Drugs Board under the Duterte administration.

Cruz was also the director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 from September 2018 to 2019 and PRO 8 from August 2017 to May 2018.

The PAOCC’s mandate is to prepare and implement an anti-crime and anti-graft and corruption action plan and program, according to Official Gazette.

It is also tasked to adopt measures to ensure an effective and efficient anti-crime drive, as well as conduct intelligence and counter-intelligence operations against individuals involved in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Peig served as city administrator of the Valenzuela City government from April 2008 to May 2010 and chief political affairs officer at the House of Representatives from July 2004 to April 2009.

He was also the founding partner of the Law Firm of Peig Peig and Liberato and vice president for legal affairs of Hilmarc’s Construction Corporation.

Source: Philippines News Agency