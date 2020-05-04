2 new Covid-19 recoveries recorded in W. Visayas

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries in Western Visayas increased by two on Monday, bringing the total to 29, the Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in Region 6 (Western Visayas) reported.

Dr. May Ann Soliva-Sta. Lucia, head of DOH-CHD 6’s health promotion, said in a virtual presser that the newly recovered are a 24-year-old male from Tigbauan town, Iloilo and a 77-year-old female from this city’s Jaro district.

The region’s Covid-19 cases remain at 72 as there was no new case recorded for two days, she said.

“For the laboratory results released as of May 4, 2020, we have 348 laboratory results released. Zero new positive and zero repeat positive,” she said. However, the region has an additional Covid-19 death, which increased the total number of deaths to 10.

The new Covid-19 fatality is a 40-year-old male from Bacolod City. “(He died) due to cardiogenic shock, arrhythmia, and cardiovascular disease,” she said.

Meanwhile, Soliva-Sta. Lucia said all the repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the region have already undergone reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing.

Results for the confirmatory Covid-19 tests are still pending for the 37 repatriates in Aklan province; 10 in Antique; 12 in Capiz; 83 in Iloilo province; and 28 each in Negros Occidental and Bacolod City.

For the island province of Guimaras, five were already tested and one turned out positive while four others are still pending.

All the 35 repatriates from Iloilo City were also tested and four turned out positive. “Two are negative and 29 are pending results,” she said.

Five of the Covid-19-positive repatriates are currently admitted in Western Visayas Sanitarium, four are on facility quarantine, while the other one was discharged after a 14-day quarantine and negative repeat test results.

Source: Philippines News Agency