2 NegOcc rescue groups ink MOA for use of cash aid

Two volunteer rescue groups in Negros Occidental have separately signed an agreement with the Office of Civil Defense in Western Visayas (OCD 6) for the use of the PHP300,00 cash incentive they each received as among the winners of the 21st Gawad Kalasag.

A copy of the uniform memorandum of agreement (MOA) obtained by the Philippine News Agency (PNA) from the OCD 6 on Thursday showed the two groups as the Amity Volunteer Fire Brigade (AVFB) based in Bacolod City and the Kami Sunoi (Kami ang Mabulig sa Inyo Saligan Utod Ninyo sa Oras sang Ital Ital Inc.) from the Municipality of Binalbagan.

The recipient shall utilize the incentive only for the implementation of programs, activities, and projects aligned with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan, Local Climate Action Plan, Philippine Development Plan, Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and Sustainable Development Goals, the MOA said.

The recipient is also required to submit a project proposal, including other pertinent documents needed for infrastructure projects or procurement of vehicle or equipment, as well as maintain a separate book of accounts for the fund, issue an official receipt, and create a team responsible for the project implementation.

OCD 6 regional director Jose Roberto NuAez signed the MOA on behalf of the agency on Tuesday with AVFB fire chief Mike Gorne in rites held at the Bacolod City Government Center, in the presence of Mayor Evelio Leonardia.

At the Provincial Capitol, NuAez inked the MOA with Kami Sunoi Inc. fore founder Patrick Mabag, with Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson as a witness.

The Amity group was named as the Region 6 top winner and Hall of Fame awardee under the Volunteer Organization category while Kami Sunoi Inc. was the winner of the Best People's Organization during the national awarding ceremony held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City last December.

The Gawad Kalasag (KAlamidad at Sakuna LAbanan, SAriling Galing ang Kaligtasan), organized by the Department of National Defense OCD and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, recognizes the exemplary efforts in empowering communities to be capacitated and disaster resilient.

