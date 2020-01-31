2 Navy ships Oman-bound after Sri Lanka visit

The two Philippine Navy (PN) ships, which were tasked to repatriate overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East, are headed for Muscat, Oman after a three-day stop to refuel at the East Container Terminal in Sri Lanka.

In a statement on Friday, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, PN public affairs office chief, said the landing dock BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602) and offshore patrol vessel, BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16) left Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Aside from refueling, the ships also restocked their supplies, she said.

She added the vessels are expected to reach Muscat in five days.

The PN ships are part of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Joint Task Force 82 "Pagpauli", government's effort to bring back OFWs in the Middle East due to the tension brought about by the conflict between Iran and the US.

The ships are carrying Naval Task Force 82 contingent led by Marine Col. Noel Beleran.

Roxas said a send-off ceremony was given by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) to the departing PN vessels.

PN also hosted a reception dinner to show the contingent's appreciation for the hospitality given to them by their SLN counterpart.

Beleran said the visit to Sri Lanka is a milestone for PN as it bridges the friendship and camaraderie between the two navies.

Rear SA Weerasinghe, SLN Western Naval Area commander, thanked the PN contingent for visiting their country.

The two ships left the country last January 13.

Source: Philippines News Agency