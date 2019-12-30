2 nabbed for indiscriminate firing in NorMin

The Police Regional Office-10 said it recorded at least two cases of "indiscriminate firing" during the holiday season.

Brig. Gen. Rolando Anduyan, PRO-10 director, said Monday two suspects were arrested in Maramag town, in Bukidnon and Mahinog, Camiguin, as part of the police's "Ligtas Paskuhan 2019 (safe Christmas)."

In a statement, PRO-10 said the first incident occurred on Dec. 28 at around 10:20 p.m. at KM 6, Base Camp, Maramag, Bukidnon where responding police officers arrested Melencio Arellano, 72.

Police said an intoxicated Arellano allegedly fired his .45-caliber Springfield firearm. Police confiscated the firearm, including two magazines loaded with 15 bullets.

The second incident on Dec. 29 in NHA Benoni, Mahinog, Camiguin, involved suspect Owen Acebes, 46, who allegedly used his unlicensed firearm.

Police said a visibly drunk Acebes was arrested by responding police personnel and had his .45-caliber firearm confiscated.

PRO-10 said that there were no recorded casualties or injuries during the two separate incidents.

Anduyan has reminded police units to continuously implement the security measures against illegal firecrackers and indiscriminate firing to make the New Year's celebration peaceful.

PRO-10 has also asked the support of the public to achieve the zero firecrackers and indiscriminate firing incident during New Year revelries.

Source: Philippines News Agency