2 more Zambo centenarians get P50-K cash benefit

Two more centenarians received their incentive from the local government through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The PHP50,000 cash benefit to each centenarian is the city government’s counterpart on top of the PHP100,000 monetary incentive from the national government.

CSWDO Chief Socorro Rojas said Monday the latest beneficiaries of the city government’s PHP50,000 cash incentive are Eufrocino D. Sibuyan of Barangay La Paz and Vicenta M. Lledo of Barangay Talisayan.

Sibuyan was born on May 5, 1920 while Lledo on May 24, 1920. She is the 27th centenarian to receive the cash benefit from this city.

Rojas said the grant of PHP50,000 cash incentive to local centenarians is pursuant to a city ordinance approved in 2017.

The national government, through Republic Act 10868, grants PHP100,000 cash incentive to each senior citizen 100 years old and above through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). It is intended for the centenarians’ personal, medical, and other related needs.

The program aims to honor centenarians for their wisdom and contributions to society.

Meanwhile, Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said the local government has rolled out programs for senior citizens, which include the “Largo Vida” program or the daily delivery of maintenance medicines, and the free movie screening.

Source: Philippines News Agency