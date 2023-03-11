2 more suspects in ‘Luffy’ case arrested in Parañaque

Two more suspects connected with Japanese burglary ring leader Yuki 'Luffy' Watanabe were arrested in Parañaque City, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Saturday. Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the Japanese nationals as Fujita Kairi, 24, and Kumai Hitomi, 25, who were apprehended in BF Homes by operatives of the BI's Fugitive Search Unit on Friday afternoon. The two have standing warrants of arrest for theft issued by the Tokyo Summary Court in September 2022. They are detained at the BI facility in Taguig City pending their deportation. 'This is a major breakthrough in the case, as we have finally arrested more suspects involved in this major case in Japan,' Tansingco said in a statement. 'They will finally be facing their crimes in their homeland.' Watanabe and accomplice Tomonobu Saito were deported on Feb. 8, the day after fellow fugitives Toshiya Fujita and Kiyoto Imamura, both 38, were sent home. They are linked to at least 20 robberies that have occurred across more than a dozen prefectures in Japan in the past 12 months, including the murder and robbery of 90-year-old Kinuyo Oshio in the city of Komae, western Tokyo in January.

Source: Philippines News Agency