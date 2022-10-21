2 more NPA rebels surrender to authorities in Tarlac

Two members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Tarlac surrendered and turned over their firearms to authorities on Wednesday.

In a report on Thursday, Brig. Gen. Cesar R. Pasiwen, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO-3), said one of the surrenderers was identified as alias “Ka Jody,” a member of the Komiteng Larangang Guerilla (KLG)- Tarlac-Zambales, who voluntarily submitted himself to authorities and turned over a .38 caliber revolver with five ammunitions and one hand grenade.

The other surrenderer, Pasiwen said, is a 45-year-old man (with name withheld) who served under Neptali Santos alias “Ka Atong” and yielded one .38 caliber revolver, five ammunitions, and a rifle grenade high explosive.

Meanwhile, the PRO-3 chief said two members of the labor group Anak Pawis, also in Tarlac, have withdrawn their support from the communist terrorist group.

He said the series of surrenders of NPA rebels and their sympathizers was due to the relentless campaign of the Central Luzon police and military troops against terrorism.

The Philippine National Police, the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC), and other concerned agencies will remain committed to ending insurgency in the region, Pasiwen added.

“The PNP and the AFP continue to encourage the remaining members and supporters of the CPP/NPA to return to the government’s side and reunite to make the country free from any kind of terrorism,” he said in a statement. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency