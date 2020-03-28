2 more nabbed for printing fake home quarantine passes

Two more women engaged in the unauthorized printing of home quarantine passes (HQPs) were arrested in an entrapment operation here Friday.

It was the second operation against printing shops for making fake HQPs as the city braces for possible coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection.

A fuming Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi reiterated an earlier pronouncement that the quarantine passes issued by barangay officials are not a license for anyone to go out of his or her home to just roam around the city without justification.

“It is only used when the holder is buying food or medicine and no other,” Sayadi said.

Last week, two women were also caught in the act of printing fake HQPs and illegally selling them.

The tarpaulin shop along Sinsuat Avenue, Barangay Rosary Heights Mother, had been printing HQPs for the village.

Arrested were Sherly Gumla, 30, of De Mazenod Avenue, Cotabato City; and Catherine Camaganacan, 32 of Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Agents of the city’s Task Force Covid-19, headed by city safety officer Rolen Balquin, caught the two while in the act of printing several HQPs.

“The illegal printing of HQPs would serve as evidence against the suspects,” Balquin said.

Charges were being prepared against the two women who are detained at City Police Station 2 while the printing equipment was confiscated by authorities.

The barangay governments in the city’s 37 villages have been issuing one HQP per family, which could be used by one member to go out to buy food and medicine. Source: Philippines News Agency