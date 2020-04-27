2 more Lanao Sur patients tested positive for coronavirus

Two more persons tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Lanao del Sur province, raising to 10 the number of positive patients in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The two “confirmed” patients came three weeks after health authorities posted eight cases in Lanao del Sur on April 6, said Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, BARMM health minister.

At least three persons have died of Covid-19 related infections in Lanao del Sur since the national government declared a state national health emergency on March 18.

Aside from Lanao del Sur, other BARMM area components include the province of Maguindanao and 63 villages in North Cotabato, both situated in mainland Mindanao; the southern island-provinces Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi (BaSulTa), and the cities of Cotabato, Lamitan, and Marawi.

Dipatuan said that to date, there are still no Covid-19 positive cases in the BaSulTa area.

He noted that the three patients who died in a Sulu provincial hospital two weeks ago tested negative for Covid-19.

“One of the two new positive Covid-19 patients is now undergoing medication at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City while the other is at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City,” Dipatuan said Monday.

He said Maguindanao had one confirmed Covid-19 case as of April 6 but a second test came out negative.

Lanao del Sur has 129 Covid-19 suspected patients, all under quarantine and broke down per area as Balabagan (56), Malabang (52), Marawi (8), Marawi City (7), Kapatagan (4), Saguiaran (1), and Wao (1). Source: Philippines News Agency