2 more deaths logged in Cagayan de Oro flash floods

The city government on Thursday recorded two more deaths following the series of flooding here, raising the number of casualties to three.

Records from the City Social Welfare and Development Office identified the two victims as Isabelo Oclarit, 86, and Simeona Baguio, 66, both of Barangay Bugo.

Oclarit’s body was found by rescuers on Wednesday morning in the boundary of Tagoloan town, Misamis Oriental province.

Baguio’s death, meanwhile, was deemed “circumstantial” as her demise was mainly caused by cardiac arrest.

On Monday, flash floods caused by inclement weather swept Barangays Bugo and Puerto here. Artemio Gonzales, 61, a resident of Bugo, died in his residence after drowning in floodwater while attempting to salvage some of his properties.

On Wednesday evening, flooding caused by the localized thunderstorm also swamped parts of Barangay Gusa, Tablon, and Cugman.

However, Gusa village chairperson Marlo Tabac said they have implemented preemptive evacuation of co-villagers even before the floods came caused by the overflowing of the Bigaan River.

“The river’s current was strong, those in 1-A, Purok 1, and 3 were evacuated early,” he said.

Ben Cyrus Ellorin, a City Hall communications consultant, said Mayor Rolando Uy and officials of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) are already in talks to revisit the city’s DRRM plans.

All over Northern Mindanao, the Regional Risk Reduction Management Council-10 has recorded 11,834 individuals or 2,438 families affected by floods.

Aside from this city, other areas affected were the towns of Tagoloan and Malitbog in Bukidnon province.

Malitbog earlier recorded one death and four others missing as a result of a landslide in Barangay San Luis.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Region 10 has provided initial food and basic needs to the flood-affected families in the region amounting to PHP4.3 million

Source: Philippines News Agency