2 more Covid-19 patients in Baguio discharged

Two coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients were discharged Monday, as the number of recovered persons rose to 11.

Joel Junsay, 52, a City Health Office nutritionist, was cleared to go home at 9 a.m. on Monday after 18 days of confinement at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

Two hours later, Jaysay Bactad, 67, was discharged from the Saint Louis Hospital of the Sacred Heart. She now joins her husband, Enrique, who recovered and was discharged from confinement at the Notre Dame de Chartres on Holy Wednesday.

The couple had history of travel to Metro Manila when they were tested positive of the disease.

In a Facebook post, Junsay shared his happiness for surviving the deadly disease.

“I will never forget this day for this is the day that I have been given a new lease on life! Today I am happy to share the wonderful news of my hospital discharge from Baguio General Hospital, my home for the past 18 days,” he said.

Junsay was the first person who revealed his identity as a Covid-19 patient to fast track the contact tracing. The Bactad couple revealed their identities, too.

With the recovery of Bactad and Junsay, the city now only has three patients with Covid-19 who are still confined in the hospital.

As of noon on Monday, Baguio has 11 persons discharged from the hospital and one death. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 15.

Source: Philippines News Agency