2-month ops net 40 loose firearms in Surigao del Norte

BUTUAN CITY: Policemen have recovered at least 40 loose firearms during the intensified operations in Surigao del Norte province from January to February this year, an official said Thursday.

“The intensified campaign against loose firearms forms part of our preparations to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the upcoming barangay elections in the province,” said Maj. Dorothy Tumulak, Surigao del Norte Police Provincial Office (SDNPPO) information chief.

Tumulak said the firearms were retrieved during 40 police operations carried out during the period.

Twenty-one of the firearms were voluntarily surrendered to field units while six were deposited, she said, adding that 13 of the firearms were confiscated during law enforcement operations over the past two months.

Tumulak said the latest turnover of loose firearms took place on Feb. 27 in the towns of Placer and Mainit and Surigao City, consisting of two .45-caliber pistols, a .38-caliber revolver, and a .22-caliber revolver.

SDNPPO director Col. Laudemer Laud vowed to continue the police's information drive to encourage more firearms owners to surrender their undocumented weapons and avoid facing criminal charges

Source: Philippines News Agency