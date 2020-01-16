2 Manila churches may host weddings disrupted by Taal eruption

Two Catholic churches in Manila will assist couples whose wedding schedules were affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Fr. Reginald Malicdem, rector of the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception popularly known as Manila Cathedral, said they are opening some slots for weddings for January and February.

Due to a number of calls and inquiries we are receiving regarding transfer of weddings affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in Batangas and Cavite areas to the Manila Cathedral, we are now opening slots and extending assistance for weddings scheduled this January and February 2020, Malicdem said in a statement posted on the Manila Cathedral's Facebook page.

The Catholic priest said as of Thursday, they have received many inquiries regarding the assistance.

There are now 15 to 20 inquiries at the Manila Cathedral as of now. There are also inquiries in other churches, he added.

At the same time, Malicdem advised couples to personally visit the cathedral.

We are asking couples to go personally to the Manila Cathedral. We will discuss all details case to case basis, he said.

The Manila Cathedral official added that the slot will depend on the availability of the cathedral.

Aside from Manila Cathedral, the National Shrine of St. Michael and the Archangels in San Miguel, Manila is also willing to assist couples.

For weddings scheduled in Batangas, Cavite and nearby affected areas due to the eruption of Taal, we are willing to extend assistance to those who would want to transfer their wedding at the National Shrine of St. Michael and the Archangels, the church in a post on its Facebook account.

On Sunday, Taal Volcano erupted affecting thousands of residents in Batangas and nearby areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency