2 Manila churches declared archdiocesan shrines

MANILA : Manila archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula has elevated two parish churches in Manila to the rank of archdiocesan shrines.

In separate decrees, the Archdiocese of Manila declared as shrines Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Parish (NSPS) in Sampaloc district and San Vicente de Paul Parish (SVPP) in Ermita district.

In a decree dated Nov. 27, the Cardinal approved that SVP Parish on San Marcelino Street will be conferred the title of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal.

“On the Feast of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, we received a gift. We give thanks to the Lord for this blessing,” according to the parish statement issued on Monday.

On the other hand, the parish located at Calamba corner Instruccion Streets will be known as the Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro through a decree issued on Nov. 2 but announced on Sunday.

Among the requirements for a church to be declared a diocesan shrine, it must be a place of historical significance, prayer, and pilgrimage for a special reason of piety.

A parish files a petition asking the bishop to canonically elevate the church.

Meanwhile, for a church to be declared a national shrine, it must have the approval of the bishops’ conference

Source: Philippines News Agency