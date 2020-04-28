2 Maguindanao towns declare 2 terror groups ‘persona non grata’

Officials of the Maguindanao towns of Rajah Buayan and Sultan sa Barongis declared the Islamic State-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and the equally extreme Dawlah Islamiya Terror Group (DITG) as “persona non grata” in their respective localities, the military said Tuesday.

The declarations were separately expressed during recent peace and order council meetings conducted by leaders of Rajah Buayan and Sultan sa Barongis.

“The two municipalities openly condemned the atrocities and all forms of criminalities perpetrated by the BIFF and the DITG. The declarations remain in effect,” said Army Col. Joel Q. Mamon, officer-in-charge of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade (Bde).

The two municipalities belong to the area of operation of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion IB) under the 601Bde.

Both Mamon and Lt. Col. Elmer Boongaling, 33IB commander, expressed their support for the initiatives of the local leaders of Raja Buayan and Sultan sa Barongis.

Both military officials also expressed optimism that other towns would follow suit in declaring the terrorist groups as “persona non grata” in their respective municipalities.

Maj. Gen. Diosdado C. Carreon, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division commander and concurrent head of the Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), also commended officials of Sultan Sa Barongis and Radjah Buayan for their stand against extremism.

“Openly declaring the BIFF and DITG as persona non grata is a robust manifestation that terrorism is unwelcome and unacceptable in communities,” Carreon said.

He added that the declaration would contribute to the peace and security efforts of the JTFC in Central Mindanao

Source: Philippines News Agency