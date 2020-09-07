2 Maguindanao town villages under 14-day lockdown

Two villages in South Upi, Maguindanao have been placed under lock down after two persons, including a town official, contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The villages under 14-day lockdown are Poblacion Timanan and Barangay Romangaob.

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular has ordered the temporary shutdown of the municipal hall at the Poblacion for decontamination, and the rapid testing of all town employees exposed to the infected town official.

In a statement, he said a resident of South Upi but works in Cotabato City was exposed at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, the referral hospital for Covid-19 patients in Region 12 and the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“He tested positive of the virus on Sept. 5,” Insular said.

On Sept. 6, a town official also tested positive for Covid-19 after he was exposed to her girlfriend-banker who earlier had the virus.

He said contact tracing had been conducted to all persons who have close contact with the two patients, who are now both at the isolation facility of the Maguindanao provincial hospital in Datu Hoffer town.

“Four more suspected virus carriers now inside municipal Covid-19 Ligtas Center are set for swabbing at the Maguindanao provincial hospital today (Monday),” the mayor added.

South Upi is a stopover point for vehicles passing by from Cotabato City to Lebak and Kalamansig towns in Sultan Kudarat province.

“Passengers of vehicles passing by South Upi are not allowed to disembark in town,” Insular said, as he appealed to his constituents to always observe minimum health protocols. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency