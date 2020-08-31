2 kids, 5 others recover from Covid in Soccsksargen

Seven persons, including two children aged four and six have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Soccsksargen, the regional health office said Monday.

Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for the Department of Health–Soccsksargen, said four of the seven patients who have recuperated from the disease were from this city and three from Sultan Kudarat province.

The children were exposed to their mother, a health worker, who tested positive for the virus but has since recovered.

Records show that as of Sunday, Soccsksargen has a total of 443 confirmed cases.

“However, the total number of confirmed cases to have survived the virus is now at 332, or a recovery rate of 75 percent,” Gangoso said.

The DOH also reported five new cases in the region as of Aug. 30. Two of them from Cotabato City and one each from Sarangani, General Santos City, and Sultan Kudarat.

Gangoso said records showed that South Cotabato remained on top with the most number of Covid-19 patients in Region 12, with 110 cases, followed by General Santos City (76), Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani with 75 each, North Cotabato (59), and Cotabato City (48).

Source: Philippines News Agency