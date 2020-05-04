2 kidnappers killed in Tawi-Tawi clash

Two alleged kidnap-for-ransom-group (KFRG) members who had ties with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed in a firefight with joint military and police forces in Tawi-Tawi, officials said Monday.

Col. Arturo Rojas, Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi commander, said the firefight happened Sunday in Barangay Taruk, Tandubas, Tawi-Tawi.

Rojas said the troops were conducting law enforcement operation when they chanced upon a group of KFRG gunmen in Barangay Taruk, Tandubas.

Rojas said the firefight, which lasted for about 10 minutes, resulted in the death of two KFRG gunmen, after which their companions scampered in different directions.

Rojas said the two slain KFRG gunmen were identified as Jul Haber and Kamsel Ampang.

He said Haber, an ASG and KFRG member, has settled in May 2017 at Sitio Gigipan, Barangay Dungon, Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi.

He said Haber was also engaged in the illegal drug trade in Tandubas together with Odin Masihul, who was killed in an anti-drug operation on November 20 last year in Sitio Pahapatan, Barangay Baldatal Islam, Sapa-Sapa, Tawi-Tawi.

He said the troops have recovered one M-16 rifle with scope; 123 rounds of 5.56-mm live ammunition; six short alloy magazines of M-16 rifle; three long magazines of M-16 rifle; one rifle grenade; one suspender; one plastic sachet of shabu; and other drug paraphernalia.

The remains of Haber and Ampang were turned over to the Tandubas municipal police station for proper disposition.

“Let us continue to collaborate, fight terrorism and criminalities, and work for peace in the communities,” said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

“Congratulations to our Marine troopers and police counterparts for a job well done,” Sobejana added. Source: Philippines News Agency