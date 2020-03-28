2 Iloilo villages placed on heightened community quarantine

The villages of Ilaud Poblacion and Tabucan in Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo province have been put on heightened community quarantine for three days starting Saturday to further protect the town against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This was declared by Barotac Nuevo Mayor Bryant Paul Biron through executive order 34 signed on Friday.

The two barangays, the center of the town’s activities, will be under quarantine due to a confirmed Covid-19 case reported on Friday.

The mayor said all the residents in Ilaud Poblacion and Tabucan will not be allowed to go out during the heightened community quarantine.

Non-essential travel within the area will be banned and only front-liners will be allowed to go out of the villages provided that they undergo sanitation procedures.

The two villages will also be subject to extreme disinfection and the public market will be closed during the community quarantine.

Private establishments in the area are also closed. The local government unit said it will set up a holding area to ensure that there is strict observance of social distancing protocols.

On the said dates, no public transportation will be allowed to ply the areas.

The affected residents will be provided with food packages for the three-day disinfection.

Last Friday, the Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Western Visayas (DOH-CHD 6) confirmed two more Covid-19-positive patients in Iloilo province.

In a statement, Biron said they have received confirmation through its municipal health officer that one of the Covid-19-patients is from Barotac Nuevo.

“We assure the public especially the people of Barotac Nuevo that this case is being handled in accordance with the established medical protocol and we hope for your full cooperation so that we can prevent the further spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The Covid-19-positive patient from Barotac Nueva is a 59-year-old female with no travel history and no known exposure to Covid-19 patient.

Sarah Ventanilla, nurse 2 of Barotac Nuevo Rural Health Unit, said on Saturday health workers in town are tracing where the patient could have possibly caught the infection.

“We have not yet identified. We are identifying persons who had a travel history to Manila or abroad that might have mingled with the victim,” she said.

The municipal health office had initially traced 21 close contacts of the patient, mostly her family members and house-helpers.

The 21 are considered as persons under monitoring and now on strict home quarantine.

“They are strictly monitored by the help of our village officials,” Ventanilla said

Source: Philippines News Agency