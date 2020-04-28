2 Iloilo hospitals urged to be Covid-19 testing centers

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas has urged two private hospitals in the metropolis to get accredited as testing center laboratories for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In his regular press conference on Monday afternoon, Treñas said he is “certain” there are those willing to pay to get tested, especially that businesses will start to open after the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is lifted.

Iloilo is waiting for the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on the recommendation to extend ECQ in the metropolis until May 15.

Once they start operations, businesses will have workers from the various parts of Iloilo and other areas in Panay. He said Metro Iloilo Hospital and The Medical City are interested.

“The more testing centers that we have, the better for everyone,” he said.

He added that with only one sub-national laboratory in the region, the turnaround time is too long.

Western Visayas Medical Center, a retained hospital of the Department of Health (DOH) also accepts specimens from Palawan and Romblon, he added.

Another hospital being pushed for accreditation is the West Visayas State University Medical Center (WVSUMC), which was assessed by the World Health Organization (WHO), Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), and the Department of Health (DOH) for the laboratory accreditation on April 24.

Meanwhile, Dr. May Ann Soliva-Sta. Lucia, head of the Health Promotion of the DOH-Center for Health Development Western Visayas, said that as of date they have no information yet if the hospitals have made coordination.

Meantime, as of April 27, Western Visayas has no new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The 136 laboratory results made available by the WVMC sub-national laboratory were all negative for the disease.

As of date, the region maintains its 62 Covid-19 confirmed cases; 24 have already recovered, nine have died, seven still admitted, nine under home quarantine and 13 are being quarantined in a facility.

