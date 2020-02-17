2 hurt in shooting during GenSan road clearing drive

A job order worker of the city government and a bystander were wounded after an unidentified gunman opened fire during a road clearing operation here Sunday evening.

Major Tirso Pascual Jr., chief of the Bula police station here, said Monday the shooting occurred while members of the city's road clearing team were removing structures belonging to some vendors at a portion of the Jose Catolico Avenue around 7:25 p.m.

An unidentified man reportedly approached the team and suddenly fired at them, he told reporters.

Pascual said one of the team members identified Agustin Estolago, 54, sustained a gunshot wound on his stomach while bystander Conchita Bibang, 41, was hit on the body by a stray bullet.

Witnesses said the suspect immediately fled from the scene after the shooting.

Pascual said Estolago and several other coworkers were sent to the site to clear the vendors situated at the sidewalk. He said the presence of the vendors has been one of the reasons for the heavy traffic in the area during peak hours.

Prior to the incident, he said one of the vendors reportedly threatened to retaliate if they will be forced to leave the area.

We already identified the woman who issued the threat and we will be filing appropriate charges against her, he said.

Lawyer Arnel Zapatos, city administrator, condemned the incident, saying the team was only doing its job. He said the local government is mandated to clear road obstructions based on orders from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

We have strict orders to implement the road clearing or the city and our mayor will face sanctions, Zapatos said.

Zapatos said they have requested additional security escorts from the city police for the road clearing team.

Source: Philippines News Agency