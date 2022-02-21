﻿2 hurt as bridge collapses in Davao; DPWH says contractor liable

Two people were hurt when a bridge that was being constructed in the city’s Marilog District collapsed Friday morning, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways in the Davao Region (DPWH-11).

In an interview with Philippine News Agency, DPWH-11 spokesperson Dean Ortiz assured the public that the contractor of the bridge, which is part of a flood control project that costs PHP93.7 million, will be held liable for the damage caused by the incident. Officials have yet to release the identities of the injured persons.

“The project is still ongoing so the liability is with the contractor. They have insurances to cover for their damages,” he said, adding that the agency is still assessing the extent of the damage.

Ortiz also said that the contractor is still required to finish the bridge based on the specifications in the contract, despite the incident.

The contractor is a Davao-based company that had several successful projects with the DPWH-11 in the past.

Saying the project was not corruption-riddled, Ortiz also belied a viral Facebook post claiming that the contractor is a relative of a powerful politician.

“That is not true. They went through the proper bidding process and they acquire the required qualifications to be fit to complete this project,” he said.

