2 high-value suspects yield P340-K shabu in Bacolod buy-bust

Two more suspects were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Western Visayas (PDEA-6) Special Enforcement Team in buy-bust at Barangay 19 here on Tuesday afternoon.

The PDEA-6 identified suspects Jay Lord Lapi and Emily Castin as high-value targets.

They were apprehended in a sting operation around 5:15 p.m., which led to the recovery of about 50 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP340,000 from their possession.

Their arrest came a day after two high-value targets, Joebern Hermosura and Fernando Tandoy, who yielded 55 grams of shabu worth PHP374,000, were also collared by the same team in Barangay Mansilingan.

A member of the operating team told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Wednesday that they are verifying how a large supply of illegal drugs was able to enter the city considering the border control being enforced amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

He said that Lapi and Castin, detained at the Bacolod City Police Office Station 4, will be charged for violation of Section 26 (conspiracy) concerning Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency